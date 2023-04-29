Exclusive Preview: Immortal X-Men #11

The Sins of Sinister unleashed 1,000 years of hell on to the Marvel Universe thanks to Mr. Sinister. He was also trapped in this future of his own making, which quickly spiraled out of control. But now that the events of that timeline are undone, Sinister has been dealt with and the new heroine, Rasputin, has emerged as the lone survivor from that era. And in Immortal X-Men #11, the fallout begins to take shape.

Prior to Sins of Sinister, Charles Xavier, Hope Summers, Exodus, and Emma Frost were murdered by Sinister, and resurrected with copies of his persona in their minds. That’s how he conquered Krakoa, and it’s a problem that needs to be dealt with in the present before that future can unfold again

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Immortal X-Men #11, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck put the spotlight on Storm as she summons Xavier, Hope, Exodus, and Emma from their prison. Regardless of whether they can be easily freed from Sinister’s grasp, Storm is pissed about the state of Krakoa. And she has every reason to be angry, as the dream of a mutant nation enduring on Earth steadily falls away.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“STORM OF TWO WORLDS!

Sins of Sinister is over… but the sins fallout remains. Storm can’t believe what everyone has done. But when the fate of two worlds rests in her hands, what can she do about it?”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Immortal X-Men #11 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, May 3.

Cover illustrated by Mark Brooks.

Pages illustrated by Lucas Werneck, with colors David Curiel, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.





What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Iron Man Vol. 3: Books of Korvac III – Cosmic Iron Man

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a me