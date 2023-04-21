Exclusive Preview: The Invincible Iron Man #5

Tony Stark has gone from riches to rags on more than one occasion. However, the key difference this time is that his new enemy, Feilong, doesn’t truly hate Stark. Instead, Feilong’s entire agenda is all about destroying Krakoa and exterminating Earth’s mutants. Now, Feilong has Stark’s company, his technology, and the very things that make him the armored Avenger. And he’s just getting started. That’s why Stark is seeking out allies among the X-Men in The Invincible Iron Man #5.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for The Invincible Iron Man #5, writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri reunite Stark with Emma Frost, the White Queen of the Hellfire Club and one of the Quiet Council of Krakoa. For now, it’s just an exchange of information between Emma, Sunfire, and Stark. However, if they don’t start making a real alliance then Feilong’s newfound access to Stark’s inventions may lead to their collective doom.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“Tony Stark is at the end of his ropes, so for support, he turns to…Emma Frost?! Will she help Tony overcome the attacks from his new foe, Feilong? Or will the White Queen leave Tony frozen in his tracks?”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. The Invincible Iron Man #5 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, April 26.

Cover illustrated by Kael Ngu.

Pages illustrated by Juan Frigeri, with colors by Bryan Valenza, and letters by VC’s Joe Caramagna.









