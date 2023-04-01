Amy Jo Johnson is Co-Writing a Power Rangers Comic

Although Amy Jo Johnson won’t be reprising her role as the original Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart, in Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always special, she is returning to the Power Rangers universe in an unexpected way. Via Variety, Johnson is co-writing her own Power Rangers comic which will be published by Boom! Studios in 2024.

While speaking with Variety, Johnson revealed that she and her co-writer, director Matt Hotson, came up with the idea in 2020 during the pandemic.

“I was daydreaming about it and mentioned it to my boyfriend, Matt. He said, ‘Why don’t you try to write it as a comic book?’” recalled Johnson. “We had all the time on our hands, so we daydreamed up this entire comic book series knowing the 30th anniversary was coming.”

The new series doesn’t currently have an artist attached. Johnson also noted that she rewatched the original episodes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for the first time to get inspiration. However, she noted that her story will be “different… in the sense that it’s my version.”

“It has been so hard to sit on this and not talk about it for a year — three, really,” added. Johnson. “This is my thank you, this is my love letter to the fans. It’s just been incredible to have these kids who are now adults support me through all of [my career] changes.”

Johnson went on to further explain why she declined to reprise her role for the 30th anniversary special later this month.

“There were a bunch of different factors that came into play,” said Johnson. “One of them [being] I was working on other projects, and I also have a 14-year-old…I stopped acting and switched my focus to writing [and] directing almost 10 years ago. I can give you a list of excuses… It just didn’t even occur to me [to join the reunion] because I was so focused on this comic book and telling this story.”

Regardless, Johnson added that “The whole franchise will always be very special to me. I can’t wait to see [the reunion special].”

