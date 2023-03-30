Marvel Gives Blade a New Ongoing Series

Later this year, Mahershala Ali will finally get to suit up as Blade when the vampire hunter’s next film starts production in Atlanta. And right around the same time, the character will be making a comeback in Marvel’s comic book universe as well. The House of Ideas just announced that a new ongoing Blade series is launching this summer, with Bryan Hill and Elena Casagrande serving as the creative team.

Marvel has spent the last several years raising Blade’s profile far above his humble beginnings in the pages of Tomb of Dracula back in 1973. Although the character usually occupies his own little corner of the universe, Jason Aaron’s Avengers run made him a proud member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, resulting in some the biggest adventures in the Daywalker’s 50-year history. However, it sounds like the new series finds writer Hill and artist Casagrande bringing him back to ground level (and maybe even lower than that).

According to the official synopsis, the story kicks off with Blade unwittingly unleashing a “dark, ancient power” that’s been dormant for centuries. Once it escapes, the full might of Marvel’s “entire supernatural underworld” demands that he either take care of it, or pay for his mistakes with a pound of flesh.

Speaking with Polygon about his plans for the title, Hill teased that the initial storyline will unearth new secrets about Blade’s past while broadening the scope of his purview in unprecedented ways.

“Blade is a treasured character for me,” said Hill. “Here, we have an opportunity to explore his history, reveal new aspects of his world, and create a story that’s brutal, sexy, and bold as it travels into the world of monsters and magic.”

Blade #1 will hit comic shops in July. You can view the full cover for the first issue below.

