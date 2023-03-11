Zdarsky and Checchetto’s Daredevil Run Ends in August

Over four years ago, writer Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto grabbed the reins of Marvel’s ongoing Daredevil series and began taking Matt Murdock (and those in his inner circle) in all sorts of unprecedented new directions. But after the end of this summer, it will be someone else’s turn to leave their mark on the Man Without Fear. In a new social media post, Zdarsky shared a cryptic new teaser image announcing then end of his and Checchetto’s run on the title. Their final say on the character launches this August.

Zdarsky’s photo shows an ashen, smoldering Daredevil mask below the ominous tagline of “This Is What God Has Done.” It actually serves as a callback to the teaser that Marvel released in late 2018 to announce Zdarsky and Checchetto as the book’s new creative team. That image showed the blind hero’s mask engulfed in flames, essentially making both promos bookends for everything that came in between. However, it looks as though the horns on the mask in the new photo are longer, possibly representing Elektra’s Woman Without Fear. You can check out the image below.

Zdarsky and Checchetto kicked off their Daredevil run in February 2019, replacing longtime writer Charles Soule and his various artistic collaborators from the previous three years. Throughout their time on the book, the new creators delivered a host of memorable storylines. Some of these, like Devil’s Reign, even spanned the entirety of the Marvel Universe. But introducing Elektra as a female version of the titular superhero, and her subsequent marriage to Matt Murdock are easily some of their crowning achievements.

How do you feel about Zdarsky and Checchetto leaving Daredevil later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 1: Know Fear

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.