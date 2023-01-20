Exclusive Preview: Thor #30

The Odinson is destined to die at the hands of Thanos! Months ago, the Mighty Thor was given a vision of his future in which the Mad Titan had reclaimed the Infinity Gauntlet and transformed Marvel’s heroes into undead creatures before Thanos killed Thor. And in Thor #30, that future is one step closer to coming to pass.

Corvus Glaive, one of Thanos’ Black Order, has kidnapped Thor’s infant sister, Laussa Odinsdottir, in order to use her to open a forbidden door to a lost weapon of the gods. The Odinson and the Valkyrie known as Rúna have tracked them down, only to find a disturbing vision of the past.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Thor #30, writer Torunn Gronbekk and artist Nic Klein reveal that Thor’s grandfather, Bor, fought Thanos long before Thor was born. The implication is that Thanos may have time traveled to reach that era. And he may already have the weapon that he wants.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“THE LEGACY OF THANOS” CONCLUDES!

Torunn Gr nbekk and Nic Klein continue their journey into mysterious waters! After chasing Corvus Glaive-the kidnapper of Thor’s baby sister-into a vault that requires the blood of a god to open, Thor and Rúna find themselves face-to-face with King Bor himself! And…Thanos? What dark, bloody secrets of Asgard’s past lie in this twisting, cryptic story…and what will it reveal about the future of the entire Marvel Universe?”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Thor #30 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, January 25.

Cover illustrated and colored by Nic Klein.

Pages illustrated by Nic Klein, with colors by Matt Wilson, and letters by Vc Joe Sabino.







