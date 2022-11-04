Exclusive Preview: Spider-Man #2

The End of the Spider-Verse is upon us! For years, Peter Parker has had a strong connection to the Spider-Men and Spider-Women of alternate worlds. Together, they’ve faced the Inheritors twice, and they’ve come together in their hours of need. However, their strength has been turned against them by Shathra, a forgotten villain from the JMS run. But she’s back, and she’s threatening to destroy the bonds that hold the Spider-Verse together in Spider-Man #2.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Spider-Man #2, Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley pit Peter and his remaining allies against the corrupted Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Punk, Spider-Girl (Mayday Parker), and Spider-Gwen! Additionally, the spiders have an unexpected ally of their own: Morlun of the Inheritors. But he’s more interested in killing the corrupted heroes instead of trying to save their lives.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The End of the Spider-Verse rages on! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem…Shathra, is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Spider-Man #2 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 9.

