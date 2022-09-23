Exclusive Preview: Thor #27

Within Marvel’s comic book universe, Thor has ascended to his father’s throne and become the All-Father of Asgard. However, Thor’s reign hasn’t exactly been a success. The realm is in turmoil, and the Odinson himself was recently transformed into a Hulk. In that state, he destroyed the rainbow bridge that links Asgard to the other nine realms. That’s the bifrost, to you Marvel movie fans. And now, in next week’s Thor #27, the son of Odin will have even bigger problems to deal with.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Thor #27, writers Al Ewing and Donny Cates along with guest artist Salvador Larroca find Thor brooding over his recent actions. Just so you know, the spirit of his late father, Odin, now lives on through Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Loki is also more of an ally to Thor than a hindrance. Regardless, the sons of Odin will soon come face-to-face with Venom as a new threat comes to Asgard.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Thor #27 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, September 28.

What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

1/5 Thor #27 cover Cover illustrated by Nic Klein.

2/5 Thor #27 page 1 Pages illustrated by Salvador Larroca, with colors by Edgar Delgado, and letters by VC's Joe Sabino.



3/5 Thor #27 page 2

4/5 Thor #27 page 3



5/5 Thor #27 page 4

