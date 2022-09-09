Exclusive Preview – Savage Avengers #5

Conan the Barbarian is dead! Now, we know that Marvel is losing the rights to Robert E. Howard’s signature creation at the end of this year. But would Marvel really kill Conan off as he goes out the door? Probably not. However, things really aren’t looking so good for Conan and his Savage Avengers. Months ago, a Deathlok from the future tried to kill Conan. And when Cloak and Dagger, Daredevil (Elektra), Weapon H, Black Knight, and Anti-Venom interfered, Conan and his unlikely allies were transported back to his native era: The Hyborian Age. Savage Avengers #5

Although Conan spent months living in the present, his old enemy, Thulsa Doom, was waiting for him in the past. Conan’s blood was needed to bring the serpent god, Set, into this world, which is why the barbarian hero is bleeding out from a slit throat. The assembled heroes were too late to save Conan, but they may be able to avenge him.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Savage Avengers #5, writer David Pepose and artist Carlos Magno depict the final charge of the titular heroes against Thulsa Doom. However, this time the outcome may be different. Their former enemy, Deathlok, has been revealed as a future version of Miles Morales/Spider-Man. And he’s ready to lead these Avengers to victory.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The Hyborian Hunt’s shocking conclusion! Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn.

Can Marvel’s deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok’s journey across the timestream have been for nothing? With the fate of the world at stake, the Savage Avengers will face the threat the only way they know how — to the death.“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Savage Avengers #5 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, September 14.

1/4 Savage Avengers #5 cover Cover illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu with colors by Sunny Gho.

2/4 Savage Avengers #5 page 1 Pages illustrated by Carlos Magno, with colors by Espen Grundetjern, and letters by VC's Travis Lanham.



3/4 Savage Avengers #5 page 2

4/4 Savage Avengers #5 page 3

