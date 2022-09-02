Exclusive Preview – A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2

Judgment Day has arrived for the Marvel Universe! Druig of the Eternals has declared “Death to the Mutants” on the pretense that they are actually Deviants. Consequently, the Avengers and some renegade Eternals resurrected a dead Celestial to stop the conflict between the mutants of Krakoa and Druig’s forces. However, the Celestial has declared his intent to pass judgment on the entire planet, including the mutants, the Eternals, and humanity itself.

Meanwhile, Kro and the Deviants have decided that the time has come to take a side. For centuries, the Deviants have been the Eternals’ adversaries just for who and what they are. And if mutants are truly Deviants then their genetic cousins won’t let them get exterminated without a fight.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2, Kieron Gillen and artist Guiu Vilanova roll back the clock a few hours as Kro and the Deviants declare their intent to fight alongside the mutants of Krakoa. Now, they just have to hold the line while the X-Men sabotage the Eternals’ death machines.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The Celestials said ‘correct excess deviation.’ Now the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, September 7.

What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: 75 Years of Cover Art

1/5 A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 cover Cover illustrated and painted by Esad Ribic.

2/5 A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 page 1 Pages illustrated by Guiu Vilanova, with colors by Dijjo Lima, and letters by VC's Travis Lanham.



3/5 A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 page 2

4/5 A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 page 3



5/5 A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #2 page 4

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.