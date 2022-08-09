Marvel’s Thanos: Death Notes One-Shot Examines the Mad Titan’s Past

It’s been a few months since Thanos reared his ugly purple head in Marvel’s comic book universe. And while many think he’s dead, Thor knows better. The God of Thunder has been preoccupied with Thanos’ return ever since he caught a glimpse of his own death at the Mad Titan’s hands in the early issues of Donny Cates’ Thor run. But luckily, the Odinson might finally get some answers in a special one-shot arriving later this year. Marvel has announced Thanos: Death Notes, an upcoming super-sized one-shot issue featuring new revelations about the villain’s history.

Early on in Donny Cates and Nic Klein’s Thor run, the Asgardian hero experienced a chilling vision of Thanos, armed with Mjolnir, leading an army of Marvel zombies. As if that weren’t already terrifying enough, the hammer was also infused with the power of all six Infinity Stones. Before these events can come to pass, Thor sets off on adventure through his enemy’s past and present, all so he can try to prevent an uncertain future.

You can check out Andrea Sorrentino’s cover for the issue below.

To bring these new stories to life, Marvel recruited a stacked lineup of writers and illustrators. Many of them have previously written stories featuring both Thanos and Thor. Scripting duties will fall to J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, and Christopher Cantwell. So far, the list of artistic talent includes Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and Ron Lim, with more to be announced later on.

“Ever since the Black Winter gave Thor a glimpse of how he was going to die way back in Thor #6, and Thor saw that it was going to be at the hands of a Thanos wielding not only an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir, but also seemingly a new black Infinity Stone (not to mention with an army of undead super heroes and villains at his side), Thor has been working to prevent this horrific fate,” said editor Wil Moss. “In this Thanos one-shot, his quest brings him to look to Thanos’ past for clues. But in doing so, will Thor learn something of use, or merely realize that Thanos truly is inevitable? Big things are set up here, brought to you by an all-star cast of creators — don’t miss it!”

Thanos: Death Notes #1 will hit comic shops on November 30.

Are you excited to read the one-shot this fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Thanos: The Infinity Finale



We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.