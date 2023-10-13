The Brooklyn 2099 suit for Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Brooklyn 2099, Kumo Suits

By Julia Anderson

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has revealed the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

As it approaches Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date, developer Insomniac Games continues to tease new alternate costumes for the game. The latest reveal from New York Comic Con 2023 showcases a pair of new designs with the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker, respectively. The Brooklyn 2099 suit in particular has some significant in-game and comic references.

In 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac introduced an unlockable suit called Miles Morales 2099. That suit featured a similar elongated spider emblem on the front, but otherwise looked to be made of cloth, and included a hood and a light-emitting visor. Its design was inspired by the Marvel Comics character Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. Both of Miguel’s Spider-Man 2099 suits were previously available for Peter to unlock in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Brooklyn 2099 suit has a more metallic appearance than Miles’ previous futuristic getup. (Miguel’s second Spider-Man 2099 suit was itself more technologically advanced than the first.) Meanwhile, Peter’s new Kumo suit has an apparent Japanese motif, featuring black tattoo-like markings across the arms and back.

Insomniac recently confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes 65 suits and 200 styles for Miles Morales and Peter Parker. It’s revealed numerous suit designs since, including some inspired by alternate reality Spider-Men like the Moon Knight/Spider-Man merged Arachknight. Similar to Arachknight, Miles’s medieval Shadow-Spider suit from his trip to the Weird World will also appear in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

Julia Anderson
Julia Anderson

Julia Anderson is the Lead Gaming News Editor for CBR. She is a life-long gamer and bookworm, spending most of her childhood either glued to a novel or the computer. As a teen, she found herself deeply embedded in the fan fiction community and discovered her talent for writing and editing. Since then, she's run her own freelance writing and editing business, Anderson Wordsmith. When she isn't reading or playing D&D, RPGs, or stealth-based games, Julia is usually found imitating old age: drinking herbal tea in her favorite chair, crocheting, and watching a Shakespeare or Jane Austen adaptation with her faithful dog, Ben.

Share article

Trending

Related

X