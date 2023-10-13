Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reveals New Brooklyn 2099, Kumo Suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has revealed the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

As it approaches Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date, developer Insomniac Games continues to tease new alternate costumes for the game. The latest reveal from New York Comic Con 2023 showcases a pair of new designs with the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo suits for Miles Morales and Peter Parker, respectively. The Brooklyn 2099 suit in particular has some significant in-game and comic references.

Introducing the Brooklyn 2099 and Kumo Suits, two new outfits coming to #SpiderMan2PS5! These sleek designs are sure to turn heads at The Daily Bugle! Get those cameras ready for October 20th! ?#BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/KGbFE4y9OG — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 12, 2023

In 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac introduced an unlockable suit called Miles Morales 2099. That suit featured a similar elongated spider emblem on the front, but otherwise looked to be made of cloth, and included a hood and a light-emitting visor. Its design was inspired by the Marvel Comics character Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. Both of Miguel’s Spider-Man 2099 suits were previously available for Peter to unlock in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Brooklyn 2099 suit has a more metallic appearance than Miles’ previous futuristic getup. (Miguel’s second Spider-Man 2099 suit was itself more technologically advanced than the first.) Meanwhile, Peter’s new Kumo suit has an apparent Japanese motif, featuring black tattoo-like markings across the arms and back.

Insomniac recently confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes 65 suits and 200 styles for Miles Morales and Peter Parker. It’s revealed numerous suit designs since, including some inspired by alternate reality Spider-Men like the Moon Knight/Spider-Man merged Arachknight. Similar to Arachknight, Miles’s medieval Shadow-Spider suit from his trip to the Weird World will also appear in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 exclusively for the PlayStation 5.