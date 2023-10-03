The Spider-Men Battle Venom in New Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Trailer

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a new extended TV spot for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The 60-second spot finds both Peter Parker and Miles Morales grappling with what it means to be Spider-Man as New York City once again finds itself in great danger. The two ultimately resolve to honor their lost loved ones by not backing down as they join forces to fight back against their monstrous new adversary, Venom.

Check out the “Be Greater. Together” trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

“Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for the PS5 console,” the trailer’s video description reads. “Equipped with Miles’ new bioelectric venom power and Peter’s Spider-Arms, the Spider-Men face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom.”

What to expect from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches later this month as a follow-up to the acclaimed 2018 game Marvel’s Spider-Man and its 2020 spin-off, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new game allows players to take control of both Peter and Miles as they contend with new threats — which include not only Venom, but also the likes of Kraven the Hunter and the Lizard.

Like the previous two games, Spider-Man 2 also allows players swing through the open world of Marvel‘s Manhattan. However, the sequel ups the ante by adding fully-explorable versions of Queens and Brooklyn to the mix as well. All told, the updated map is roughly twice the size of the original. What’s more, Peter and Miles have a new way of traversing it thanks to their Web Wings.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively for the PS5 on Friday, October 20.