Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Says Fans Should Get Over Peter’s New Face

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal has spoken about his thoughts on the change of face that Peter Parker has had after the original 2018 game.

What did Yuri Lowenthal say about Peter’s face in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Speaking with ComicBook.com, the actor discussed how intensely fans reacted to how Peter’s face was changed in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, with the new face being used going forward. He notes that while he’s glad people are that emotionally connected to the game, he isn’t especially angry about the change and believes fans need to move past it.

“The one positive thing I take away from this experience is that people connected emotionally so hard and so deeply in the first game that they’re mad when they feel that person changes,” Lowenthal stated. “I can only be so mad about that because it worked, not the change thing, but you connected with the character which is great. Now, get over it!”

In an interview with ComingSoon earlier this year, Lowenthal explained that the visuals of a character he plays are only one piece of the whole picture.

“So I think that visual part is an important part to creating the character, but it’s only one piece, and one piece that I sometimes don’t get,” he noted. “Sometimes I’m working on video games and they may have concept art for the game, but not necessarily for the character I’m playing. Or it’ll end up changing over the course of the development of the game. So it only has to be one piece.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to launch on October 20, 2023, and will be available for the PlayStation 5.