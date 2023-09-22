Marvel Contest of Champions Update Includes New Iron Man, Gladiator

A new Marvel Contest of Champions update is set to arrive in the mobile game next week. This brings an updated Iron Man into the game, as well as a new character.

The remastered Iron Man will be available for all players on September 28, 2023, and features new armor, new animations, and an overhaul to some of his abilities. Alongside Iron Man, Gladiator — an X-Men character — will also be added into the game, after being chosen as the new character via a fan vote.

Check out the trailer for the new Marvel Contest of Champions update below:

Alongside the two new characters, a new Ascension feature will also be added into the game on September 6, 2023. The new Ascension feature will allow fans to “ascend” champions, and power up 4, 5, and 6-Star Champions beyond their current power level. This can be done using a new resource called Primordial Dust, which can be found in the game.