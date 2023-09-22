Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Allows Players to Change Their Character’s Appearance

Baldur’s Gate 3 promises to add a long-requested feature in its next patch.

Larian Studios posted the reveal to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitter/X account. According to the post, the next patch adds the ability to change Tav’s (the player character) appearance after character creation. Currently, players are unable to change the hair, accessories, and more they chose at the beginning of the game.

With Patch 3 comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like!



? Change appearance, voice, pronouns

?‍♀️ Race & body type can’t be changed

? Can’t alter Origins — they’re all *very* particular about their hair pic.twitter.com/LJ6y9CZ58F — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) September 21, 2023

With the new patch, they can make changes to the character’s hair style, voice, and pronouns using the new Magic Mirror in camp. However, Tav’s race and body type must stay the same. Origin characters — specifically those that become followers like Astarion, Gale, and Lae’zel — cannot change their appearances.

What to Expect From Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch

Larian Studios initially planned to drop Patch 3 on September 21. On September 20, however, Larian confirmed it had delayed the rollout for the patch to September 22, citing its size and the need for more thorough testing. Patch 3 releases alongside full Mac support for Baldur’s Gate 3. Additionally, Larian confirmed the patch would address noted performance issues, particularly during Act 3.

Fans also complained about the split-screen feature for multiplayer, especially when exploring separate parts of a city. This becomes especially buggy when playing in a large city like Baldur’s Gate, with reports of rapid frame-rate drops. Ultimately, Larian had to remove the split-screen feature for Xbox Series S, though it may add it in again at a later date. The developer has also confirmed work on cross-play for PC and PlayStation 5 players, though it isn’t confirmed whether that might come with Patch 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s proved a massive hit for Larian Studios, becoming one of the best reviewed games of the year and topping the sales chart for Steam on release.