Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Videos Highlight Expanded NYC Map, Deluxe Edition Suits

Insomniac Games has released new promotional material for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, highlighting the anticipated PlayStation 5 game’s expanded map, new features, and new suits.

During today’s PlayStation State of Play stream, Insomniac released a four-minute featurette highlighting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s open-world map and new gameplay mechanics. Like 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2 allows players to explore island of Manhattan. However, the new game doubles the size of its predecessors’ maps by adding two more New York City boroughs — namely, Peter Parker’s native Queens and Miles Morales‘ native Brooklyn.

The video illustrates how players will be able to freely switch between Miles and Peter as they experience all Insomniac’s NYC has to offer. They’ll also be able to traverse the map faster than ever with the addition of Miles and Peter’s web wings. The video concludes by highlighting Spider-Man 2’s abundance of unlockable suits from across the Spider-Man mythos.

Speaking of suits, Insomniac also dropped a new trailer for Spider-Man 2’s Digital Deluxe Edition, showing some of the more exclusive unlockable costumes in action. Those who purchase this version of the game will receive 10 unique Spider-Man suits — five for Peter and five for Miles. The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the existing pre-order bonuses of two more unique suits (one for each character), the Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points — plus an additional two skill points and bonus Photo Mode options.

What is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 about?

An official synopsis for Insomniac’s Spider-Man sequel reads as follows: “The Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, enter new chapters in their lives as they balance their responsibilities as protectors of Marvel’s New York. As Harry Osborne, Peter’s best friend, returns into his life, and Miles looks to build his future beyond high school, the relationship between our heroes is tested and strained as the Symbiote appears to threaten them, the city, and the ones they love.” Players can expect appearances from fan-favorite Spidey villains like Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, and — of course — Venom.

Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively for the PS5 on Friday, October 20.