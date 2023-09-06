TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Video Game Announced, Concept Art Revealed

Nickelodeon has revealed that an upcoming video game set in the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in development.

Who is publishing the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video game?

The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video game will be published by Outright Games and will release in 2024 for consoles and PC. It will take place months after the movie and will feature visuals inspired by the movie’s distinct style. A press release states that players will assume control of the turtles as they “interact with a host of memorable characters” from the franchise and battle to save New York from “a new mutant threat.”

“Nickelodeon is one of our longest standing licensing collaborators and we’re overjoyed to have the opportunity to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life in a brand new and original video game,” Outright Games COO Stephanie Malham stated. “This is one of the most enduring and beloved franchises in the world and we’re beyond excited to use our expertise to expand the Turtles’ global reach even further through the world of video games.”

“It’s exciting to launch our first console game set in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, especially as the franchise only continues to grow,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media, Paramount. “The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

Check out the first piece of concept art from the upcoming TMNT: Mutant Mayhem video game below:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem featured the voices of Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Brady Noon as Raphael, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The film was directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears from a screenplay written by Rowe, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. It is produced by Rogen, Goldberg, and James Weaver. Executive Producers are Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.