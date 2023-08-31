G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra Side-Scrolling Beat ‘Em Up Game Announced

Pork chop sandwiches! Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games have announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra, a new retro-style beat ’em up game based on the G.I. Joe franchise.

As announced during The MIX Next online showcase, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra is due for release in the first quarter of 2024. The side-scrolling action game will be available on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) and Nintendo Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer for G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra below:

What to expect from G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra

“The legendary G.I. Joe franchise returns for arcade-style beat’em up action with Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock, and other beloved franchise favorites. Navigate land, air, sea, and even space through iconic locations like Cobra Island, the Pit, Cobra’s top-secret underwater base, and more as you thwart the devious Cobra Commander’s latest scheme to take over the world … Wield an arsenal of weapons, explosives, and more as you combat the ferocious forces of Cobra and take on Troopers, Ninja Vipers, HISS Tanks, the deadly Crimson Guard and more,” a press release reads.

“String together powerful combos and master the special abilities of each character to turn the tide of battle. Master dodging and parrying to overcome the odds and save the world,” it continues. “Assemble up to four players in both online or couch co-op in either Story or Arcade Mode. Lovingly detailed hand-drawn pixel art and classic style cartoon cutscenes combine for the ultimate G.I. Joe experience featuring an arcade-inspired soundtrack from legendary composer Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare DLC) and from Crush 40’s lead vocalist Johnny Gioeli (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020).”

Maple Powered Games’ co-founder discusses the new G.I. Joe game

“G.I. Joe is an absolute classic franchise with one of the best fanbases. Working on this game is a dream come true and it’s been a blast creating the game I’ve always wanted to see for G.I. Joe,” said Marple Powered Games co-founder Kerry Vandenberg. “We’re honored to give G.I. Joe fans the video game they deserve with the most authentic experience possible.”

“G.I. Joe is one the most iconic brands from the ’80s and it was the golden era of arcade games,” added Hasbro licensing executive Eugene Evans. “To celebrate the growing popularity of retro themed games we’re thrilled to partner with Maple Powered Games and Freedom Games to bring G.I. Joe fans our first ever Hasbro Retro Arcade experience in this exciting interpretation of a classic 2D beat ’em up.”

Developed by Maple Powered Games and published by Freedom Games, G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra releases in Q1 2024 for PC and Nintendo Switch.