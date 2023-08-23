Marvel Snap Celebrates PC Launch With New Trailer

After hitting Steam Early Access last October, the digital collectible card game Marvel Snap has now officially gotten a full PC release.

To mark the occasion, Marvel Entertainment has released a brand-new cinematic trailer for Marvel Snap. The trailer features various alternate versions of iconic Marvel characters like Ghost Rider, Deadpool, and Squirrel Girl. “Go wide or go home, MARVEL SNAP is officially launched on PC!!” the video description reads. “Head to Steam to cruise the Marvel Multiverse — now in horizontal style.”

Check out the official PC launch trailer for Marvel Snap below:

How is Marvel Snap played?

In addition to the Early Access version on PC, the full version of Marvel Snap released for iOS, Android, and macOS in October 2022. In the game, players each build a deck of 12 cards. Each card features a Marvel character with a cost and power level. Players place their cards on one of three randomly assigned locations. Whoever has the most power on a given location wins that location. Whoever wins two of the three locations wins the match.

The game’s official description on Steam reads as follows: “MARVEL SNAP is a fast-paced Collectible Card Game that reimagines the genre with innovative mechanics. Winner of multiple awards like ‘Best Strategy Game’ and ‘Breakthrough Game of the Year,’ we invite you to join millions of players worldwide — Jump right in!”

Developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse, Marvel Snap is available now on iOS, Android, macOS, and PC.