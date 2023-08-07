Street Fighter 6 & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collab Announced

Capcom has announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be crossing over with Street Fighter 6 in a new content-filled collaboration.

What does the Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover include?

The collaboration begins in Street Fighter 6 on Tuesday, August 8 and will feature avatar items that allow players to look like any one of the Turtles. Additionally, TMNT-themed emotes, stamps, titles, and in-game mobile wallpapers and camera frames are part of the crossover.

Check out the Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer below:

You can also view multiple screenshots of the collaboration below:

Street Fighter 6 was first released on June 2 to incredibly positive reviews and fan reception. The collaboration comes on the heels of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’s release. The film, which debuted in theaters on August 2, was directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears from a screenplay written by Rowe, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit.

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”