Insomniac’s Previous Marvel Games on Sale Ahead of Spider-Man 2 Launch

With the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just around the corner, the previous games in Insomniac Games‘ Marvel universe are now on sale.

As announced by Insomniac itself on Twitter, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are on sale via the PlayStation Store for the next two weeks. The developer invites players to “[c]atch up on the epic saga” before Spider-Man 2 arrives this October.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS Store are on sale for the next two weeks! Catch up on the epic saga before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20th!https://t.co/OyhYXwQM2Q pic.twitter.com/vm4hvMD0lt — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 2, 2023

On the PS Store, Spider-Man Remastered for the PlayStation 5 is currently $29.99 (40 percent off regular price). Meanwhile, the Standard Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 4 and PS5 is currently $19.99 (60 percent off regular price), while the Ultimate Edition is currently $39.89 (43 percent off regular price). Additionally, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for the PS4 is currently $19.99 (50 percent off regular price). The discount on the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ends tomorrow, Aug. 3. All the other deals expire on Thursday, August 17.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The journey so far

Marvel’s Spider-Man originally launched exclusively for the PS4 in 2018. The game was a massive critical and commercial success. In 2020, a Remastered edition launched for the PS5 alongside the PS4/PS5 spin-off game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales made their way to the PC in 2022.

The upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the story of the previous two games, and features both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales versions of Spidey as playable characters. An official synopsis reads as follows: “Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise for PS5 … Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches exclusively for the PS5 on October 20.