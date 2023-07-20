Venom Vows to ‘Heal the World’ in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Story Trailer

Sony has released the official story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which swings onto the PlayStation 5 this October.

“We’re going to heal the world,” the trailer’s official description reads. “The Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, enter new chapters in their lives as they balance their responsibilities as protectors of Marvel’s New York. As Harry Osborne, Peter’s best friend, returns into his life, and Miles looks to build his future beyond high school, the relationship between our heroes is tested and strained as the Symbiote appears to threaten them, the city, and the ones they love.”

Check out the story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer sheds more light on the game’s plot

As one would imagine, the new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gives players a better idea of what to expect from the sequel’s story. The trailer begins with the once-terminally ill Harry Osborn re-emerging following the apparent success of the experimental Venom treatment. He soon enters a business partnership with Peter Parker, hoping to give others a second chance at life as well.

Meanwhile, as Spider-Man, Peter is dealing with a new threat in the form of Kraven the Hunter. Further complicating matters is Peter’s own encounter with the Venom symbiote, which begins to alter his personality. All of this starts to put strain on Peter’s relationship with fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, who is dealing with new threats of his own and is in need of Peter’s guidance.

The trailer reaches its crescendo when Harry is driven to his breaking point and Venom properly emerges. “We are going to heal the world,” the villain proclaims before taking down a military helicopter and making his presence felt on the streets of Manhattan.

Developed by Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases exclusively for the PS5 on Oct. 20.