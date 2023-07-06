Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 SDCC Panel Announced, Features Devs & Actors

Those lucky enough to attend San Diego Comic-Con 2023 will be the first to see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales will be the focus of a panel in Hall H, with the game’s developers and voice actors in attendance.

What Will Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Panel at SDCC 2023 Feature?

Publisher Insomniac Games was the first to outline the panel, via Twitter. Their message — which can be viewed below — revealed a horrific image of the villain Venom, alongside news that the panel’s name would be “Symbiotic Relationships.”

Let’s get symbiotic! We’re thrilled to announce Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Catch our panel, "Symbiotic Relationships", featuring Insomniacs and actors from the game in Hall H on Thursday, July 20th. #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/nE4K1si6XY — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 6, 2023

Marvel went into greater detail,in a press release on Marvel.com. Beyond confirming the panel’s time and location at SDCC 2023, in Hall H on Thursday, July 20 (2:30-3:30 PM Pacific Standard Time) Marvel outlined just which developers and voice actors would be a part of the “Symbiotic Relationships” panel.

The panel will include Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, senior art director Jacinda Chew, narrative director Jon Paquette and Marvel Games VP and creative director Bill Rosemann. The panel will also feature voice actors Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Tony Todd (Venom), and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson).

Details on the PlayStation 5 exclusive game are few and far between. Venom will be the chief villain, and the story will switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the Lethal Protector threatens their families. It has also been confirmed that Kraven the Hunter and The Lizard will rear their heads, as well. The game will also boast a larger world, with Brooklyn and Queens as explorable areas — along with Manhattan and special locations like Coney Island.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023, only on the PS5. The title is already available for pre-order on the PlayStation store and your friendly neighborhood game store. The game will retail for $69.99 for the standard edition, or $79.99 for a digital deluxe edition featuring 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles) among other incentive items.