Spider-Man 2 PS5 Demo Won’t Happen, Says Developer

Insomniac Games has confirmed that there are no plans to release a demo for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 5.

On Twitter, a fan asked Insomniac if it was going to ask Sony to drop a demo for Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation Store. “[N]o plans for a demo!” the developer replied. Notably, it’s become increasingly rare for studios to release free trial/demo versions of their games (a practice that was once far more commonplace). Furthermore, neither Marvel’s Spider-Man nor Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales got demos, so Spider-Man 2 not getting one is hardly surprising.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto the PS5

The anticipated sequel to Insomniac’s award-winning Spider-Man game is scheduled to release exclusively for the PS5 on Oct. 20. Spider-Man 2 features both the Peter Parker and Miles Morales incarnations of Spider-Man as playable characters. A number of other characters featured in the studio’s original Spider-Man game and the Miles Morales spin-off are also back, including Harry Osborn, Ganke Lee, Yuri Watanabe, Black Cat, Tombstone, Taskmaster and the Prowler.

Spider-Man 2 also features a number of key newcomers, most notably the iconic Venom, with the symbiote expected to play a major role in the story. The game also features the Insomniac-Verse debut of the villainous Kraven the Hunter (who is also getting his own live-action solo film this year). Moreover, Dr. Curt Connors, better known as the Lizard, is expected to play a more significant role this time around after only having a small cameo in the first game.

