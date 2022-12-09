Cal’s Journey Continues In New Trailer For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Three years ago, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order put players in the role of Cal Kestis, one of the few surviving Jedi after Order 66. And next year, Cal’s journey will continue in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As promised earlier this week, a new trailer for the game debuted during The Game Awards. And it offers an intriguing glimpse at what’s to come.

Story details are relatively light in the trailer. However, it does look like Cal has significantly upgraded his skills. Not only can he use enemies as human shields, he can even force a Stormtrooper to fire on his comrades. Additionally, Cal can now wield two lightsabers in battle, which will definitely come in handy.

There are also some new foes that will oppose Cal along the way, including a creature that looks a lot like a jungle Wampa. But perhaps the most imposing foes beyond the Dark Troopers are the pair of aliens who show absolutely no fear when going up directly against Cal.

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who portrays Cal, made a brief onstage appearance following the trailer debut. He came out holding a replica of Cal’s lightsaber, and he also revealed that he has had a chance to play the game himself. Monaghan didn’t pretend to be unbiased, but it was encouraging that he said it ranks among the best Star Wars games.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 15, 2023.

What did you think about the new trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

