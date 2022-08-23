Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Changes Studios

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Changes Development Teams

It’s been almost a full year since Lucasfilm announced that a high-definition remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was in development as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. But amid reports that the game is facing some challenges behind the scenes, Bloomberg now claims that the project is changing hands to a different studio. Although originally set up at Aspyr Media, the remake is reportedly in the hands of Saber Interactive.

Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Knights of the Old Republic Remake during a PlayStation event held last September. Although no actual gameplay footage was shown, Star Wars fans delighted in seeing one of the game’s main characters, Darth Revan, brought to life using modern graphics technology. Bloomberg says that Aspyr worked on the game for at least a year prior to the trailer’s release. But last month, their sources claimed the studio put the project on hold after firing its art and design directors. The company was also said to be looking for “new contracts and development opportunities” following the move.

This latest news comes one week after Aspyr’s Swedish parent company, Embracer Group AB (which also owns Saber), issued a “cryptic statement” in its latest earnings report. The statement said “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group. This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title.”

Saber will reportedly lead development on KOTOR at one of its Eastern European locations. Fortunately, Saber already has experience with remakes of high-profile video games. In 2011, the company worked with 343 Industries on Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and later assisted with the development of Halo 2: Anniversary, which was included as part of The Master Chief Collection in 2014. Saber’s developers have also lent their expertise to several remastered titles in the Crysis franchise.

Many of the details surrounding Knights of the Old Republic Remake are shrouded in secrecy. However, Jennifer Hale is confirmed to be reprising her voice role as Bastila Shan from the original game, which hit stores in 2003. Other voice actors from the first game are expected to come back as well. However, the developer switch will likely delay the remake into a 2024 release or even later.

How do you feel about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic switching studios? Let us know in the comment section below!

