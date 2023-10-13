New Gen V Trailer Teases Some Diabolical Changes Coming to The Boys’ Spin-off

A new Gen V trailer teases some diabolical changes coming soon to The Boys’ spin-off series.

Sony Pictures Television released a new trailer for Gen V. While the footage mostly recaps the first four episodes of the Prime Video series, the tagline for the trailer reads, “Things are about to get diabolical for the Godolkin University students.”

Check out the new Gen V trailer below:

What is Prime Video’s Gen V about?

Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, Gen V is set in the same universe as The Boys and largely takes place at a college campus for superheroes called Godolkin University — or “God U.”

The series follows a young woman named Marie (Jaz Sinclair), a God U student who is eager to show the world what she’s capable of; however, it doesn’t take Marie long to learn something sinister appears to be going on at this college behind closed doors .

After befriending other students such as Andre (Chance Perdomo), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Cate (Maddie Phillips), Marie comes to learn about a secret underground organization called The Woods, which is where “dangerous” superheroes are being kept and experimented on against their will.

Also starring in Gen V are Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Clancy Brown, P.J. Byrne, Derek Wilson, and Colby Minifie.

Gen V is set between the events of The Boys Seasons 3 and 4, the latter of which currently lacks a release date but did finish filming in April 2023. In June 2023, Kripke said in a tweet the release date of The Boys’ fourth season would depend on how long the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike — which ended on September 27, 2023 — lasts.

The first three episodes of Gen V aired on September 29, 2023. New episodes drop on Fridays on Prime Video, with the season containing eight episodes in total.