Ahsoka’s Hayden Christensen Describes ‘Remarkable Support’ From Star Wars Fans

Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen gave a shoutout to the fans who supported him reprising his Star Wars role for an appearance in the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

The official Star Wars and Ahsoka Instagram accounts shared a video interview with Christensen in which he described his feelings on returning to the Star Wars universe. “When I read the scripts for the first time, I was just blown away,” he said. “I was thrilled to get to come back and do more with this character, and to get to work with these people who I really admired.”

“It’s been really remarkable, the support that I’ve felt from the fans,” Christensen added. “It has been just amazing, I mean it’s a hard thing for me to really define for you in words.”

The impact of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars

Christensen’s history with the Star Warsfranchise began with the second installment of the prequel film trilogy, where he debuted as the young Anakin Skywalker. Eventually, Anakin would turn to the Dark Side and become one of science fiction’s most iconic villains, Darth Vader. However, he also had a major influence on the life of Ahsoka Tano, who was introduced as a Jedi training under Anakin in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka is played by Rosario Dawson in her own series, which takes place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Both Dawson and Christensen previously expressed excitement about their characters coming together in live action for the first time, with Dawson pointing out they had known each other for a long time: “I met Hayden when I was sixteen, and we were in acting school together over a summer … It really was like seeing my old friend.”

All episodes of Ahsoka’s first season are streaming now on Disney+.