Ariana Greenblatt Unpacks Her Star Wars Debut as Young Ahsoka Tano

Ariana Greenblatt, who portrayed a young Ahsoka Tano in the fifth episode of Ahsoka, recently discussed making her Star Wars debut in the acclaimed Disney+ series.

The official Star Wars Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes video of Greenblatt, recorded prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, discussing how she prepped for her performance in Ahsoka. “I watched a ton of Clone Wars episodes. I mean, when I was getting ready for rehearsal and all of that, it was just always on in the background,” she revealed.

Greenblatt also unpacked playing a version of The Clone Wars-era Ahsoka that “is still Rosario [Dawson]’s Ahsoka mentally,” explaining that she “had to combine the characteristics and combine how Rosario talks.” The actor also visited Dawson on set to watch her act as the older Ahsoka Tano, which allowed her the opportunity “to observe how she would walk and talk, and everything Ahsoka.” She continued, “I just, like, soaked up all of her body language because I really, really, really wanted to do it right.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes Ahsoka video below:

Greenblatt appeared as Young Ahsoka Tano, opposite Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, during flashbacks in Ahsoka Episode 5, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” which was written and directed by the character’s co-creator, Dave Filoni. The episode was well-received by Star Wars fans, with many praising Greenblatt and Christensen’s on-screen chemistry.

Ahsoka deals with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” reads an official synopsis for the Disney+ series.

Besides Dawson, Greenblatt, and Christensen, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Eman Esfandi, Evan Whitten, and Genevieve O’Reilly, with Lars Mikkelsen returning as Grand Admiral Thrawn after previously voicing the character in Star Wars Rebels.

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are streaming on Disney+.