How Loki Finally Finds His Glorious Purpose in Season 2

Loki star Tom Hiddleston has explained how the time-displaced God of Mischief finally finds his “glorious purpose” in the Disney+ series’ second season.

“He’s a character who, as long as I’ve played him has been searching for meaning,” Hiddleston said of Loki himself in an interview with Marvel. “Even when he wasn’t aware of it, he was full of grievance and anger and emotional destabilization because he didn’t feel he had purpose or meaning. He was looking for meaning in the wrong places and now I think he’s found a way of giving himself purpose, which is to try to reorganize, to help Mobius and Hunter B-15 and the TVA.”

The actor added, “If Season 1 was about self-awareness and self-acceptance, Season 2 is about taking responsibility and trying to find a new purpose. Maybe there’s more burden and less glory in the purpose this time.”

Loki has found a new family with the TVA

Elsewhere in the interview, Hiddleston discussed Loki’s familial bond with the Time Variance Authority, and how the window to save it from doom is ever-shrinking. “The stakes are higher, the clock is running down, and reality is going to be destroyed including everyone in it and everyone he loves, so Loki is propelled by this momentum and this urgency to try to put the brakes on the dissolution and destruction of reality,” he said.

“Loki always struggled with family in the MCU, but he’s found a new family in the TVA,” Hiddleston continued. “In the breakdown of understanding himself and having his sense of self opened up, broken down, and rebuilt by Mobius and his colleagues at the TVA, there’s a new awareness and a capacity to connect with other people.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Loki often boasted that he was “burdened with glorious purpose.” However true that might have been, it seems that Loki Season 2 finds the Asgardian trickster more burdened than ever, even though his purpose has changed.

