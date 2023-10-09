Spider-Man: Freshman Year Voice Cast Revealed

A recent copyright listing for the upcoming Disney+ series Spider-Man: Freshman Year may have revealed the voice cast and release window for the upcoming series.

The recent copyright is for the first episode of the series and includes a tentative release date of November 2, 2024. This is in line with the planned 2024 release of the show, although it’s unclear whether or not this is a concrete date or not as of now.

According to the copyright, the Spider-Man: Freshman Year voice cast will be led by Hudson Thames (Shake It Up) as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd (Secrets of Sulphur Springs) as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren (My Adventures with Superman) as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson (Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) as Harry Osborn. This won’t be the first time that Thames will be voicing the friendly neighborhood hero in a Marvel Studios project, as he previously voiced the character in an episode of What If…?.

What do we know about Spider-Man: Freshman Year?

During the Marvel Animation panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matthew Murdock/ Daredevil in Disney+’s upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year series. Besides Daredevil, it will also introduce other Marvel characters such as Amadeus Cho, Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon, and Tarantula.

The animated show is written and executive produced by Jeff Trammel. It follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man, with a journey unlike any we’ve seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. It is said to take place before the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Ahead of its debut in 2024, the series has also been reportedly renewed for a second season titled Sophomore Year.