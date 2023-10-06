Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Reveals Synopsis for Series’ First Episode

A synopsis for the first episode of Marvel’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has emerged online.

Included in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ listing on the U.S. Copyright Public Record System’s website, per ComicBookMovie, is a synopsis for the first episode of the Marvel series starring Kathryn Hahn.

The description reads, “In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

The copyright information also includes a main cast list confirming Aubrey Plaza is playing Rio Vidal, Patti LuPone is playing Lilia Calderu, and Sasheer Zamata is playing Jennifer Kale. Joe Locke, meanwhile, is simply listed as “Teen” while Ali Ahn is credited as “Alice.”

What else do we know about Agatha: Darkhold Diaries?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries serves as a spin-off of 2021’s WandaVision, a miniseries Hahn appeared in alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Evan Peters. The upcoming series is created by Jac Schaeffer, who also created WandaVision and co-wrote the story for 2021’s Black Widow.

The Agatha Harkness character was originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, with her first appearance being in 1970’s Fantastic Four #94. She’s known for being one of the most powerful magicians in the Marvel universe, as she served as a mentor to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. She was also a nanny to Reed Richards and Sue Storm’s son, Franklin Richards.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which was formerly titled Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, was recently delayed from winter 2023 to fall 2024 due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.