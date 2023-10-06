Ahsoka’s Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Playing the ‘Lovable, Imperfect’ Sabine Wren

Ahsoka actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo shared some thoughts about her character in the Star Wars series, unlikely Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren.

In a previously recorded interview shared on the official Star Wars account on X (formerly Twitter), Liu Bordizzo began by gushing about her experience on the show, which follows the titular former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. “I mean, I’m literally in Mandalorian armor with a lightsaber on my belt,” Liu Bordizzo says, picking out the iconic accoutrements of two Star Wars factions that intersect in the character of Sabine.

She goes on to remark on how Sabine is set apart from the “transcendent” kind of Jedi in the way that she struggles with her emotions and “doesn’t always make the right decision.”

Sabine Wren was originally introduced in the animated Star Wars Rebels, along with several other characters who have made the jump to live action in Ahsoka. A Mandalorian rebel who hopes to become a Jedi, Sabine can be reckless, and as Liu Bordizzo puts it, “imperfect,” although the actor and fans both find her ultimately “lovable.”

Where does Ahsoka fit in the Star Wars universe?

Created by The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni for Disney+, the first two episodes of Ahsoka aired on Disney+ on August 22, 2023. The series serves as a spin-off of The Mandalorian and is set in the same era of Star Wars history, after the fall of the Empire.

Ahsoka also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skill, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck, and Colin Wilson all serve as executive producers.

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are currently streaming on Disney+.