New Loki Clip Introduces Ke Huy Quan’s O.B. Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Ouroboros, or O.B. for short, is a new character played by Ke Huy Quan in Season 2 of Loki. A new clip from the season, which premieres tonight on Disney+, gives fans a peek at how the Time Variance Authority’s guileless tech expert will interact with Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki and Owen Wilson‘s Agent Mobius M. Mobius.

The official clip immediately demonstrates O.B.’s friendly personality, as he greets Mobius with an enthusiastic, “Wow! Great to see you again!” Mobius flounders through the exchange, clearly having trouble remembering anything about the man, while Loki watches with a look of confusion. The setting appears to be O.B.’s lab, full of gadgets and parts from the kind of anachronistic electronics that are a trademark of the TVA.

O.B., who is referred to as “TVA’s most dedicated employee,” in the Loki X account’s tweet of the clip, has become a fan favorite even before the season has aired. Originally known for a childhood role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Quan returned to Hollywood for an Oscar-winning performance in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was announced at the D23 Expo in August 2022 that he would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki, and Quan has made his excitement for the role clear.

Executive producer Kevin Wright noted, “Little did we know, Ke is apparently already a giant Marvel fan and was a big fan of Loki Season 1.” Quan confirmed, “I’ve been fantasizing about this for many, many years… I’ve seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So to be up on stage today with Sophia [di Martino, who plays Sylvie] and Tom and Owen and Kevin and to be on the receiving end of that… it’s just been incredible.”

O.B. jumps into Loki’s chaotic second season

Marvel Studios’ Loki premiered in 2021, picking up the story of the God of Mischief from his multiverse-hopping escape in the primary timeline of the MCU. The season ended with a major cliffhanger, leaving the fates of Loki, his variant Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, QB, Miss Minutes, and others a mystery.

Season 2 of Loki premieres tonight, October 5, at 6 p.m. PT. The new season will run for six episodes through November 9.