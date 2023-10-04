Ahsoka Update: Star Wars Series Could Be Getting a Second Season

Disney+’s Ahsoka could be getting a second season.

A recent article from Deadline reveals that, while it hasn’t been officially confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm at this time, a second season for Ahsoka is being heavily discussed.

“We hear that Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet,” the article states. “[During tonight’s finale] there were no placards teasing that Ahsoka would return in the immediate future. Natch, the ending WGA strike and the ongoing actors strike has put off production for some time.”

What is Ahsoka about?

Created by The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni for Disney+, the first two episodes of Ahsoka aired on Disney+ on August 22, 2023. The Star Wars series, which serves as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, stars Rosario Dawson as the titular character.

Also starring in the series are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skill, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck, and Colin Wilson all serve as executive producers.

“Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy,” the official synopsis reads.

Before the first episode of Ahsoka aired, Dawson spoke about the series potentially getting a second season. She told Empire Magazine, “I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe. We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that.”

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are currently streaming on Disney+.