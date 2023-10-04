Loki Reunites With Agent Mobius in Official Season 2 Clip

Marvel Studios has released an official clip from the fast-approaching second season of its Disney+ original series Loki.

The new clip from Loki Season 2 reunites the time-displaced God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) with Time Variant Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). In fact, it mirrors one of their earliest interactions from Season 1, with the two sharing an elevator ride at the TVA. This time around, however, Loki finds himself involuntarily (and horrifically) teleporting in and out of existence, much to Mobius’ disgust.

Check out the official “How Does It Look?” clip from Loki Season 2 below:

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki initially premiered on Disney+ in June 2021 as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Season 1 ran for a total of six episodes, concluding in July 2021. In the season finale, Loki and his multiversal variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) came face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the mastermind behind the TVA and a variant of Kang the Conqueror. Sylvie killed He Who Remains, thus opening the floodgates of the multiverse. Thor’s adopted brother subsequently found himself in a reality where ally Mobius and the other members of the TVA no longer recognized him.

Loki Season 2 arrives this week as part of Phase Five of the MCU. Per its official synopsis, the new season “picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 [Wunmi Mosaku] and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer [Gugu Mbatha-Raw], Miss Minutes [Tara Strong] and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Season 2 premieres Thursday, October 5 at 6 p.m. PT. The new season will run for six episodes through November 9.