Star Wars’ Anthony Daniels Thanks Fans Following Ahsoka Cameo

Star Wars veteran Anthony Daniels has expressed gratitude for the response to his recent cameo as C-3PO in the Disney+ series Ahsoka.

“I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka — had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume — and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess,” Daniels wrote on X. “Thank you. Everyone,”

I was so pleased to shine briefly in the iconic Ahsoka – had such a perfect time with the lovely cast and crew on set, in the amazing Volume – and now, so touched by the kind comments from viewers who appreciated 3PO being there for the beloved princess. Thank you. Everyone. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) September 28, 2023

In Ahsoka’s seventh and most recent episode, “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness,” Daniels reprises his iconic role as C-3PO for a brief cameo, in which he speaks on behalf of none other than Leia Organa. This marks Daniels’ latest of many appearances as Threepio, in live-action or otherwise. His most recent big-screen appearances as the character came in the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, though he also had a non-speaking cameo in the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What is Ahsoka about?

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni. The series is set within the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, where Rosario Dawson first appeared as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano. In her very own Disney+ series, the eponymous ex-Jedi must investigate an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

Joining Dawson are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch. Mikkelsen previously voiced Thrawn in Rebels.