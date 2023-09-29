Marvel’s Future Avengers Anime Heads to YouTube for Free

The superhero anime series Marvel’s Future Avengers is heading to YouTube in its entirety.

As of September 26, 2023, the full first episode of Marvel’s Future Avengers is available to stream for free on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. Marvel Entertainment has now announced that the entire series will be rolling out on Marvel HQ over the course of several months. New episodes will be added to the channel every Tuesday, “culminating in the first of many livestream watch events on Tuesday, October 24.” All 39 episodes of Future Avengers will be available to watch on YouTube by summer 2024 (July 18 to be exact, assuming one episode is released every week with no breaks).

Watch the full first episode of Marvel’s Future Avengers below:

Marvel‘s decision to release Future Avengers for free comes as the House of Ideas celebrates 60 years of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In addition to the YouTube rollout, Marvel is releasing “Future Avengers-related merchandise across apparel, accessories, home, and toys at retailers this Holiday and into 2024.”

What is Marvel’s Future Avengers about?

Marvel’s Future Avengers centers on Makoto, Adi, and Chloe — three genetically modified teenagers raised by Hydra. Hydra falsely claims it is training the teens to be superheroes, and that the Avengers are villains. Upon getting wise to this charade, the three defect to the Avengers. Sensing their potential, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes decide to mentor Makoto, Adi, and Chloe, dubbing them the “Future Avengers.”

The anime’s Japanese voice cast includes Aki Kanada, Juri Kimura, Atsushi Tamaru, Shinya Hamazoe, Eiji Hanawa, Kazuhiro Nakaya, Yasuyuki Kase, Kenichirō Matsuda, Kaori Mizuhashi, and Fumie Misuzawa. The English cast includes Max Mittelman, Jeannie Elias, Xander Mobus, Todd Haberkorn, Mick Wingert, Roger Craig Smith, Patrick Seitz, Fred Tatasciore, Kari Wahlgren, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Marvel’s Future Avengers originally aired its 39 episodes across two seasons from July 2017 to October 2018. The anime aired on Disney‘s now-defunct Dlife channel in Japan, while the English version aired on Disney XD in Southeast Asia. The series eventually came to Disney+, where all of its episodes are currently available for subscribers.