Loki Blooper Reel: Tom Hiddleston Dances His Way Through Season 1

Marvel Studios has released a blooper reel for Loki Season 1 ahead of the upcoming Season 2 premiere on October 5.

The 90-second reel shows Tom Hiddleston in costume as the titular God of Mischief getting into some mischief of his own, dancing and acting silly between takes of the popular Marvel Disney+ series. Co-stars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, among others, also get in on the fun, with plenty of line flubs and uncontrollable laughter to be found in the footage.

Check out the Loki Season 2 blooper reel below:

Tom Hiddleston’s 10+ year journey as Loki

Hiddleston has been playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, beginning with Thor. He served as the main antagonist of the Avengers in their first team-up movie, Marvel’s The Avengers (2012), before returning for supporting performances in Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), the latter of which set up his self-titled Disney+ series.

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021, following the Endgame variant of Loki as he works alongside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to stop a threat from breaking the sacred timeline.

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki Season 1 is streaming on Disney+, with Season 2 set to premiere on October 5, 2023.