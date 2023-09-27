Gen V ‘Safety’ Video Alludes to Some of The Boys’ Most NSFW Deaths

The setting of The Boys spin-off Gen V is very aware of the franchise’s reputation for over-the-top NSFW scenarios, with a new parody informational video listing the various ways that superpowers can add potentially lethal elements to romance.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Gen V shared the video, which features several members of the show’s cast, along with the note, “Looking forward to a pleasurable year at Godolkin!!” Using the in-universe style of promotion often seen from The Boys, the video is framed as a public service announcement for students at Godolkin University, the supe higher learning institute that serves as the primary setting of Gen V.

Looking forward to a pleasurable year at Godolkin!! pic.twitter.com/1YRZctmwTV — GEN V (@genv) September 26, 2023

The tips in the video begin with typical real-world advice like “Consent and protection are important for intimate partners,” but soon, superpowers enter the equation, and the characters list some dangers that are fortunately nonexistent in any real relationship. These words of caution evoke some memorable moments in The Boys, as some of the show’s goriest deaths were caused by couples using superpowers in the bedroom.

The Boys’ and Gen V’s supe corporation has its own line of adult toys

Another theme carried over from The Boys — commercialism — comes clear at the end of the Gen V video, when the actors suggest a safe alternative to intimacy with a partner. Suddenly, the PSA becomes an advertisement, pointing viewers to an online storefront for Vought International’s licensed adult toys. The link to the site is functional, but the toys exist only within The Boys’ universe, and can’t be purchased.

Godolkin University’s students in Gen V include Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, and London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li.

Gen V premieres on Prime Video Friday, September 29, 2023, from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.