Gen V Student ID Cards Tease The Boys Spin-off’s Humorously Limited Curriculum

The characters in The Boys‘ college-themed spin-off Gen V are attending Godolkin University to learn to be superheroes, but their choice of majors is apparently limited to two: Crimefighting or Performing Arts.

A post on the series’ official X (formerly Twitter) account shared photo identification cards for several Godolkin students, showing their names, superpowers, and majors. Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) has the power of magnetism, Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) can shrink, Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) has the power of “persuasion,” Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger) has both super strength and firepower, and Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) can weaponize her blood. Jordan Li, who can change genders, gets two ID cards, one with an image of actor London Thor and one with Derek Luh, and different powers are listed on each — indestructibility for the male Jordan and agility and energy blasts for the female.

ID cards arrived but they still don't get you a discount at Vought A Burger pic.twitter.com/mHtMuAFxJb — GEN V (@genv) September 25, 2023

Why Gen V’s Godolkin University offers such a narrow career path

Aside from Marie, whose major is Undeclared, every supe is majoring in either Crimefighting or Performing Arts. This tracks with a major theme from Gen V’s parent show The Boys, in which people with superpowers are viewed as celebrities and concerned only with their public image. Megacorporation Vought International, which originally engineered the drug that imparts powers, promotes its “supes” by staging crimes for them to thwart, as well as producing nonstop entertainment and merchandise starring the heroes as themselves.

In addition to the aspiring supes on the ID cards, Gen Z stars Shelley Conn, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter. Several key players from The Boys are also promised to make crossover appearances, including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke, and Chace Crawford as The Deep.

Gen V will finally premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, 2023, from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.