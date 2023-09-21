Invincible Could Run for Eight Seasons, Reveals Creator Robert Kirkman

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman revealed that he could see the Prime Video adaptation of his beloved comic run for at least seven to eight seasons.

During an interview with Polygon, Kirkman was asked if he had any idea how many seasons it would take to get through all 144 issues of the Invincible comic. “I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target,” he explained. “I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand. If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic.”

Kirkman also revealed that “there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward.”

What Is Invincible?

Based on the Image Comics series of the same name, Invincible centers around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the half-human teenage son of the world’s greatest superhero Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), as he develops powers similar to his father and learns how to become a superhero.

The first season of the critically acclaimed adult animated series premiered on Prime Video on March 25, 2021, and concluded on April 29, 2021. The upcoming second season — set to debut on November 3, 2023 — will deal with the multiverse, following Invincible as he comes up against Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a villain who is able to open portals to alternate dimensions.

The first season of Invincible and the Atom Eve special are streaming on Prime Video. The first four episodes of Season 2 will air in November 2023, with the second half of the season to release in early 2024. A third season remains in development.