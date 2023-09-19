NYCC Funko Pop Confirms One Villain for X-Men ’97

A New York Comic Con-exclusive Funko Pop! figure confirms that the villainous Goblin Queen will appear in Marvel Studios‘ upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men ’97.

The Instagram account Funko POP News shared a first look at the new X-Men ’97-branded Goblin Queen Funko Pop! bobblehead, which will be available at NYCC in October. Madelyne is depicted as holding a baby wrapped in an X-Men blanket. The infant is likely none other than her son, Nathan Summers/Cable. The Goblin Queen’s apparent involvement in X-Men ’97 is unsurprising, given that her creator, Mister Sinister, is already confirmed to be a major antagonist in the X-Men: The Animated Series sequel.

X-Men ’97: Who is the Goblin Queen?

In the X-Men comics, Madelyne Pryor/Goblin Queen is clone of Jean Grey created by Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister. The mad geneticist planned to use Madelyn to conceive a superior mutant baby with Scott Summers/Cyclops. In time, this baby came to be the mutant hero Cable.

Abandoned by Cyclops for the original Jean, Madelyn bargained with demons for magic power to augment her psychic abilities. As the Goblin Queen, Madelyne became one of the X-Men’s most dangerous enemies. She also played a major role in the popular 1990s X-Men storylines “Mutant Massacre” and “Inferno.”

Madelyne also had a cameo in the original X-Men: The Animated Series episode “Time Fugitives” via a psychic flashback. This cameo came when Jean Grey read Cable’s mind and saw Cyclops with a red-haired woman. Jean senses that they were both important to Cable. Producer Larry Houston later confirmed on the Power of X-Men podcast that the woman was Madelyne Pryor, rather than Jean Grey herself.

X-Men ’97 premieres on Disney+ in early 2024.