Gen V Video Welcomes a New Generation of Supes to Primes’ The Boys Universe

A new Gen V video officially welcomes a new generation of supes to Godolkin University.

Vought International’s YouTube page posted a new orientation video promoting the upcoming The Boys spin-off series, Gen V.

In the video, Clancy Brown’s Professor Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff welcomes a host of new students to the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The video proceeds to introduce a couple of these new students before outlining the steps one needs to take in order to graduate from the school.

Check out the Gen Z video below:

Gen Z: What is The Boys spin-off show about?

“Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes – preferably with lucrative endorsements,” the official synopsis reads. “You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations…literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?”

Gen Z stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter. Additionally, Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne all reprise their roles from The Boys as A-Train, Ashley Barrett, and Adam Bourke, respectively.

Gen V comes from showrunners and executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also all serve as executive producer, while Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís are co-executive producers.

Gen V premieres on Prime Video on September 29, 2023, from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.