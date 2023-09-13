Ahsoka Episode 5 Takeaways: A Clone Wars Fan’s Dream Come True

Ahsoka Episode 5 was a huge one, giving fans of all different aspects of the Star Wars series something to talk about. From Anakin’s triumphant appearance to Ahsoka‘s development, let’s look at what it was about this episode that made for such an exciting hour of television.

Huyang’s Grief

The very beginning of Ahsoka Episode 5 is largely focused on Hera, Jacen, Chopper, and their associates looking for Ahsoka and Sabine, who seem to have vanished. We get a surprisingly poignant moment from Huyang at the start as he looks down at Sabine’s helmet and repeats that he “told them to stay together” but “they never listen.”

Obviously this references Ahsoka and Sabine, but given Huyang’s past as a droid professor to Jedi younglings, I think one could reasonably connect the dots and assume that he may also be thinking of past failures in regards to keeping his cohorts and students safe. Regardless, David Tennant’s performance for those lines was excellent, selling a lot of sorrow from an expressionless droid.

A Jedi Like His Father Before Him

Hera’s son, Jacen, showed his natural connection to the Force in this new installment. When everyone else was struggling to figure out where Ahsoka and Sabine may have ended up, Jacen was able to sense Ahsoka’s presence in the World Between Worlds.

Given his father is the late Jedi Kanan Jarrus/Caleb Dume, Jacen’s predisposition to the Force makes sense. Since he also stated that he wants to become a Jedi one day (and seems to have impressed Ahsoka and Huyang), Jacen could end up becoming a major figure somewhere down the line — even if Huyang isn’t planning on showing him how to make a lightsaber anytime soon.

Clone Wars Galore

Ahsoka Episode 5 was a brilliant throwback for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Given Dave Filoni‘s history with the series, I’m surprised it took this long to get these sorts of scenes, whether they’d have been flashbacks or something else. Regardless, I’m thrilled to have gotten these scenes as someone who grew up with the Prequels and diligently followed The Clone Wars, as seeing the animated series’ designs in live-action was quite exciting.

The earlier part of the episode seems to be set around the time of the Clone Wars episode “Storm Over Ryloth,” given Anakin’s iconic armor, the comment about it being one of he and Ahsoka’s first missions together, and the presence of Twi’leks. Transitioning over to Season 7’s Siege of Mandalore made for some great scenes, with Anakin acknowledging Ahsoka’s growth over the years. If you watched the series in the past, you’ll love this episode’s throwbacks.

The Anakin Fans Have Missed

Similarly, it was wonderful to see Hayden Christensen get so many moments to shine as Anakin Skywalker. From playing Clone Wars-era Anakin and calling Ahsoka “Snips” to conveying Anakin’s immense darkness in some very intense scenes, Christensen got another chance to show just how great he can be when the writing and direction are strong.

It was almost surreal to see Anakin and Ahsoka interact in live-action, but seeing him give her advice and being a mentor is always fun. I wasn’t sure what direction this Anakin appearance would go when he first appeared, but I’m very happy with how his character was handled and presented.

The End of the Beginning

After Ahsoka Episode 5, Ahsoka herself has learned even more from Anakin and seemingly feels more comfortable with where she stands and what she wishes to do. The final three episodes of the series are poised to conclude this ongoing story by finally showing us where Ezra and Thrawn are and what they’ve been up to.

The hopeful shot at the end of a happy Ahsoka and Huyang staring into hyperspace as they leave with the purrgils was a good one, especially with Hera and Jacen watching on and providing a nice, “May the Force be with you.” I’m excited for next week’s installment to hit Disney+, as seeing Clone Wars Anakin in live-action followed by a possible Thrawn live-action appearance is an exciting prospect.