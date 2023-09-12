Ms. Marvel Season 2: MCU Series’ Directors on If They’d Return

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have commented on if they’d return for a potential Ms. Marvel Season 2 happening in the future.

In an upcoming episode of The Playlist’s “The Discourse” podcast, the two directors spoke about whether or not they’d return to work on a potential Season 2. Though they’d be interested, the duo is waiting on The Marvels, which prominently features Ms. Marvel herself.

“No, we’re waiting for The Marvels, so that will decide what the next step will be,” El Arbi stated. “So we’re very much looking forward to that. I can’t wait to see it, man. It’s great to see the trailers and to see the whole family back there and Iman Vellani doing great work, so looking forward to that … If they ask us to come back to Ms. Marvel, we love the universe, we love those characters, and Iman, and all of the other supporting actors there, so it would be an honor to come back and explore some more.”

Ms. Marvel premiered on Disney+ on June 8, 2022 and ran for six episodes until July 13. The series’ first season — which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — follows the titular 16-year-old Pakistani American high school student, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who dreams of one day fighting alongside the Avengers and later comes into possession of an ancient heirloom that allows her to make powerful constructs out of cosmic energy.

Despite the positive response from MCU fans, Marvel Studios has not yet green-lit a second season of Ms. Marvel. So far, the only live-action MCU Disney+ series to receive a Season 2 has been Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. A second (and third) season of the animated series What If…? is also in the works.

All six episodes of Ms. Marvel Season 1 are currently available to stream on Disney+.