I Am Groot Director Wants to Make a Baby Rocket Show

Now that I Am Groot has had two successful seasons on Disney+, fans and creators both might be thinking about other adorable faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could star in a series of animated shorts — Baby Rocket, perhaps?

I Am Groot director Kirsten Lepore was asked in an interview with ComicBook.com if there were any MCU characters that she would like to see in their own show, whether or not she was the one directing it. Lepore considered and replied, “My brain, of course, goes to Guardians first… What would a Rocket one look like, you know? Baby raccoon stories?”

What makes I Am Groot unique among MCU shows

While Baby Groot is a character who was introduced in the live-action Guardians of the Galaxy films, he was always created with CGI, so there’s no noticeable difference for Baby Groot as seen in the fully animated series I Am Groot. As Lepore pointed out, “…Groot really does fit super well because he works perfectly in the animated space … At the end of the day, he is a totally animated character. So it really made sense.” Each episode is only a few minutes long, with miniature adventures that fit the size and youth of the tiny sapling.

Likewise, Groot’s companion and parental figure Rocket Raccoon is a CGI character among live action actors, and has already appeared in I Am Groot Season 1 (with an off-screen cameo in Season 2). This may make him suited for more animated appearances in the same way that Groot was.

Baby Rocket already charmed the world in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Rocket joined the MCU in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014, but flashbacks in the latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, let fans see him as a baby raccoon. Although there’s no denying his cuteness, Rocket’s early life was shown to be painful and sad, so a series focused on him might have a very different atmosphere than the carefree I Am Groot.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy and I Am Groot Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Disney+.