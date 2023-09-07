Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Lands Limited Theatrical Release

Ahsoka Tano is returning to the big screen.

The upcoming fifth episode of Disney+’s live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka is getting a limited theatrical release next Tuesday, September 12. This special fan event celebrates the Mandalorian spin-off’s halfway point. Those who wish to attend can RSVP for a nearby screening via Gofobo.

Next #TanoTuesday, experience Episode 5 of @AhsokaOfficial on the big screen.



Click below to RSVP for available screenings near you: https://t.co/zfeKbbvMvf pic.twitter.com/PUROkoTNwx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 6, 2023

Where is Ahsoka Episode 5 screening?

Per Gofobo, a total of 10 one-time screenings of Ahsoka Episode 5 will take place in AMC theaters across the United States on the evening of September 12.

The complete list of participating theaters includes the AMC Assembly Row 12 in Boston, the AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18 in Chicago, the AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX in Dallas, the AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, the AMC Empire 25 IMAX in New York, the AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-in Theaters in Orlando, the AMC Neshaminy 24 in Philadelphia, the AMC Bay Street 16 in San Francisco, the AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 in Seattle, and the AMC Tysons Corner 16 in Washington, D.C.

The fan-favorite Star Wars character stars in her own Disney+ show

Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the animated feature film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which hit theaters in 2008. Eckstein reprised her role in the animated series of the same name, which originally aired on Cartoon Network for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. The Clone Wars returned for a sixth season on Netflix in 2014 before eventually being revived for a proper final season in 2020. Eckstein also voiced Ahsoka in the 2014-2018 Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Rosario Dawson brought Ahsoka Tano to live-action during the second season of Disney+’s own The Mandalorian in 2020. Ahsoka’s appearance on the show set the stage for her spin-off series, which premiered earlier this year. In the interim, Dawson reprised her role in the Disney+ limited series The Book of Boba Fett.

Disney+’s Ahsoka serves as both a spin-off of The Mandalorian and a sequel to the aforementioned Star Wars Rebels. In addition to Dawson, the new series stars the likes of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and more.

The first four episodes of Ahsoka are currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop on Tuesdays. The Star Wars series will run for a total of eight episodes through October 3.