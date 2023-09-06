TWD: Daryl Dixon Gets a Solid Rotten Tomatoes Score Ahead of AMC Premiere

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has landed a Rotten Tomatoes score of 69%, as the Norman Reedus-led show gets ready to debut on AMC.

Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregate site that lets audiences evaluate average critical scores, posted the positive score for TWD: Daryl Dixon on Tuesday, September 5. The show will premiere on September 10.

The Walking Dead’s fan-favorite character in his own series

TWD: Daryl Dixon is the newest spin-off in the universe of The Walking Dead, AMC’s zombie apocalypse franchise based on the long-running comic written by Robert Kirkman with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. Reedus’ titular character was introduced in the first season of the original series, 2010’s The Walking Dead, and was a new addition for the adaptation rather than being based on any of the comic’s characters.

Nevertheless, the bow-hunting, motorcycle-riding Daryl became an instant favorite for viewers, many of whom will be eagerly anticipating the new show. Unlike many characters in the dangerous world of The Walking Dead, Daryl survived through all 11 seasons and was the first individual character to have a spin-off titled with his name.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon picks up where Daryl’s arc left off, but now sees him far from the southern USA setting of the original series. Daryl washes ashore in France and finds himself responsible for protecting a young boy named Laurent, even as he tries to make his way back to his own people in the Commonwealth.

The spin-off joins several others set in the same universe, with the first being Fear the Walking Dead, which premiered in 2015 and aired its eighth and final season in 2023. The Walking Dead: Dead City is another spin-off premiering this year that features characters from the original: Maggie and Negan.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres on AMC and AMC+ on September 10.